The Majima Everywhere System stretches into Sifu with this Goro Majima mod

Since Sifu’s launch earlier this year, the game has enjoyed a great deal of success. It’s also garnered a pretty lively modding scene. Characters like Kazuma Kiryu, Ultra Instinct Shaggy, and even real-life folks like Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki have all been made playable in the kung fu action brawler. Now, a new mod by TheMedineer allows you to play as Yakuza fan-favorite, Goro Majima.

Like many other Sifu mods, this one simply replaces the main character’s model with Majima’s, complete with the Mad Dog’s iconic snakeskin jacket. Of course, if you want to fight Majima, you can also swap the game’s first boss, Fajar, with Majima’s model. This sounds like it would pair pretty nicely with the aforementioned Kiryu mod, but depending on how well you know Fajar’s attack patterns, it might give you more grief than the typical “Majima Everywhere” encounter.

Image via TheMedineer on NexusMods

It’s worth noting that another Majima mod was created in February shortly after the game’s launch. But based on feedback from the NexusMods community, it looks like the mod would often cause players’ games to crash. In the new mod’s description, TheMedineer stated their motive to make a new Majima mod was due to the other mod’s tendency to crash the game.

In the three months since Sifu’s launch, the game’s modding scene hasn’t just been limited to model swaps. In fact, there are numerous mods that add new fighting styles and moves to the game. As luck would have it, there’s a moveset mod by CorvoCorvus45 that adds Majima’s Thug and Slugger fighting styles, allowing for quite an authentic Mad Dog experience if used in tandem with TheMedineer’s mod. CorvoCorvus45 also previously made a mod that added the Rush fighting style seen in Yakuza 0.

Image via TheMedineer on NexusMods

If you want to roleplay as another character inside Sloclap’s tough-as-nails action game, there are also moveset mods based on fighting styles seen in Netflix’s Daredevil, Sleeping Dogs, and even Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance.

As for the game itself, Sifu recently received a big update that added a much-requested feature to the game: difficulty options. The game received some criticism for its harsh difficulty at launch, but now features three difficulty levels, allowing players to make the game as easy — or as difficult — as they want it to be. The game is also set to receive a handful of other updates throughout the year, including gameplay modifiers and new outfits.