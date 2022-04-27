The Master Chief Collection heads to the Mushroom Kingdom in new Mario Kart mod

The Halo games are full of iconic vehicles, and plenty of players have created race tracks and H.O.R.S.E. challenges using Warthogs, Ghosts, and more. Now, Master Chief Collection owners on PC can floor it through a full-on Mario Kart track.

Modder ExplainedLake has brought Mario Circuit from Mario Kart: Double Dash into the collection, sending racers around Peach’s iconic castle. “Halo Kart” is a mod for Halo 3 specifically, and you can grab it from NexusMods. You can race against other Spartans of course, but ExplainedLake the track also “contains characters to ride with you in case you are racing by yourself.” This is ExplainedLake’s first mod on the site, but they promise “more maps to come” in the future. If they stick with Double Dash tracks, then Baby Park, Daisy Cruiser, DK Mountain, and Yoshi Circuit would be great choices.

The Master Chief Collection recently made headlines for briefly surpassing Halo Infinite in concurrent Steam players. The combination of the collection’s new “experimental” cross-platform co-op and the lull between Infinite’s seasons is likely the reason. Now that Season 2: Lone Wolves is approaching (it starts next week on May 3), Infinite is poised to take over the Halo zeitgeist again. The new season adds the battle royale-like Last Spartan Standing, and the roadmap targets August for co-op and September for Forge mode.