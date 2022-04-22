The new PlayStation Plus tiers launch in the Americas on June 13

After being rumored for months, Sony officially announced its overhauled PlayStation Plus service last month. Along with the news, we learned about what exactly separated the three tiers, as well as the pricing structure. As of today, we have specific release dates for each territory.

Sony updated its announcement post, highlighting rollout dates for the upgraded service across each region. According to the PlayStation Blog, the new tiers launch on June 13 in the Americas. European customers have to wait a little longer, until June 22. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Asian territories get the earliest access. Japan will see the new PlayStation Plus offerings on June 1, with other Asian territories receiving the update even earlier on May 23.

In case you needed a refresher on Sony’s plans, the overhauled PlayStation Plus offering consists of three tiers. The PlayStation Plus Essential tier is what you are familiar with. No changes are made from the existing PlayStation Plus subscription.

One rung up the ladder, the PlayStation Plus Extra tier merges PlayStation Now, omitting the PS3 games. Instead, it offers a selection of up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games. The final tier, PlayStation Plus Premium, is the most interesting. This ultimate tier reintroduces PS3 games, along with adding original PlayStation, PS2, and PSP games. PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers also get exclusive game trials — but don’t expect too many day one drops.