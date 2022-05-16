The next Wholesome Games Direct will show off almost 100 indie titles in mid-June

Wholesome Games is an indie game drive community that helps highlight upcoming titles in the space, and 2022’s Wholesome direct is set for next month on June 11. The organization announced the event on its Twitter account and promised that the direct will have new game reveals, gameplay, and releases following the showcase.

There are said to be “nearly 100 amazing indie games in total” shown during the direct, with confirmation of several games appearing including Snufkin: Melody of Moominvally, PuffPals: Island Skies, Coffee Talk Episode 2, SCHiM, and Mail Time.

Wholesome Games has done two major directs so far both of which showing off a ton of indie titles. The 2021 direct lasted for around 45 minutes, so it wouldn’t be crazy to think that it will be similar in length again this time around. Historically, Jenny “Kimchica” Windom hosts the event, but as of right now, it is unknown whether she will return this year. The Wholesome Direct starts at 9:30 AM PT/12:30 PM ET on June 11. You can watch the direct on the Wholesome Games YouTube channel or on Twitch — details as to where on Twitch has yet to be announced.

Before the Wholesome Games Direct takes place, Guerrilla Collective will also be held with even more game reveals for fans to look forward to. In the past, Guerrilla Collective has worked partnered with IGN to host its showcase, so it is possible that will be the case again.

The Guerrilla Collective showcase will be taking place the same day starting at 8 AM PT/11 AM ET. No additional details have been announced at this time, but more is to be announced soon. To stay up to date on either the Guerrilla Collective showcase or the Wholesome Games Direct, you can follow both organizations on their respective Twitter accounts.