The Overwatch community has already started remaking the in-game scoreboard of Overwatch 2

Overwatch has always been a game about teamwork and making sure everyone plays their role to the best of their ability. In the first Overwatch, players never had a traditional style scoreboard, instead, you could see your own performance and track your gameplay using medals ranging from bronze, silver, and gold. While this may sound like a good idea, players would often complain about the lack of information when it comes to teammate ultimates and performance. Additionally, the medal system would cause internal shouting matches with your team due to one player doing better than another.

In Overwatch 2, Blizzard has opted to completely rework the scoreboard UI in an effort to give players more information on both their performance and their team’s performance. The new scoreboard now includes everyone’s eliminations, assists, deaths, damage done, and healing. Additionally, the scoreboard will also display the ultimate status of everyone on your team. While the new scoreboard is definitely a step in the right direction, Overwatch 2 players are not too happy with its design.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The new scoreboard can only really be described as visually cluttered. While it certainly contains good information, the layout of the scoreboard could use some help. Due to this, players on the official Overwatch subreddit have taken it upon themselves to redesign the Overwatch 2 scoreboard. Some popular trends include adding a percentage to help better track your teammate’s ultimates and making it more transparent to better focus on the game. Obviously, these are just fanmade concepts, but a large portion of the community seems to be onboard with refreshing the visuals of the new Overwatch 2 scoreboard.