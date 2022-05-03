The Sims 4 getting new “Lights Out” Game Pack and Kits, late night TV teased

The Sims 4 is always getting new content. Most recently, a surprise update gave neighbors more freedom, and the My Wedding Stories Game Pack arrived in February. The next Game Pack is on the way too, and we were just teased about what it’s bringing to the game.

The teaser comes from The Sims’ official Twitter account. “The fun starts when the sun goes down,” it cheekily says. The accompanying video is part of the game’s May/June roadmap, and it gives us quick glimpses of what to expect. A Sim sits on the couch and flips through late-night TV channels, showing a family sitting outside, another Sim who looks a lot like pop star Ariana Grande, a mysterious moonlit lake, and a shadowy brick alleyway. It ends with a message reading “stay up” and promises one new Game Pack and two Kits. More television channels would be a good fit for one of the latter.

The fun starts when the sun goes down, so seize the night this season 🌇 pic.twitter.com/mniJc0O8fL — The Sims (@TheSims) May 3, 2022

The brief teaser is enough to make fans formulate lots of theories about the specifics of this new content. The lake specifically has elicited replies asking about werewolves due to the full moon shown in the footage. That seems like a bit of a stretch, but nighttime activities certainly do seem to be the focus here. The phrase “this season, it’s lights out” has been used to tease Sims 4 content recently, and this new video clip matches up with those vibes.