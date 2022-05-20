Thomas Haden Church and Stephanie Beatriz are the latest cast members to join Twisted Metal show

Thomas Haden Church (Spider-Man 3, Sideways) and Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Encanto) are cruising their way into the upcoming Twisted Metal show Peacock has announced. The show is based on the classic PlayStation franchise of the same name.

According to Deadline, Church will be playing Agent Stone who is said to be “a cold and unyielding post-apocalyptic highway patrolman who rules the roads with a silver tongue and a twisted iron fist, prosecuting even the smallest crimes with the harshest of judgements.” Beatriz is set to play Quiet described as “a ferocious, badass car thief who acts purely on instinct…” Quiet is said to have a “antagonistic bond” with main character John Doe.

Anthony Mackie is starring in the show as Doe, a fast driving milkman who is offered an opportunity he can’t refuse, but most deliver an unknown package to New San Francisco. Mackie is also an Executive Producer for the project. It has already been revealed as well that Will Arnett will be voicing the iconic franchise character Sweet Tooth alongside being an Executive Producer.

Twisted Metal was created by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick known for writing Deadpool and Zombieland. Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith will serve as the writer, showrunner and Executive Producer. The show will stream exclusively on NBC’s streaming service Peacock.

Filming on Twisted Metal will begin soon or may have already started according to Mackie so said the project would be production in a few weeks back in April. The action-comedy will consist of half-hour episodes. It has yet to be confirmed as to how many episodes will make up the first season.