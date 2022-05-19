Three Final Fantasy VII Remake trademarks filed in Japan, fans expect Xbox collection

Video game trademarks are a nebulous group. Often, they don’t end up meaning anything. Bungie trademarked something called “Matter” back in 2018, and Capcom renewed its Deep Drown trademark in 2020 — neither of those have panned out in the time since. Yet a trio of Final Fantasy VII Remake trademarks still has fans talking.

As spotted by Gematsu, Square Enix filed trademarks for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Labyrinth Striker, and Final Bar Line. Those names don’t tell us much as is; Intergrade is already the name of the remake’s bundle including the Yuffie DLC chapter. Even with little to go on, Final Fantasy fans have some smart theories about what at least one of these trademarks entails.

With a quick look at the ensuing thread on popular gaming forum ResetEra, you’ll see that many members think the Intergrade trademark refers to an Xbox console collection. Final Fantasy VII Remake is currently playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC (where it received heavy criticism for its technical issues). It’s not available on Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One at the moment, but it certainly could be ported there. The Intergrade bundle isn’t available physically either, which is another possibility here.

As for the other two trademarks, we already know that more Final Fantasy VII spinoffs are coming. This year is the 25th anniversary of the original game, and creative director Tetsuya Nomura that additional spinoff games will be part of the celebration. We’re also getting a Final Fantasy VII prequel novel in the West in the fall. Along the same lines, Yoshinori Kitase, who directed the original game, says that Remake Part 2 will be revealed this year.

With all the summer video game news streams planned, there are plenty of opportunities for such a reveal. Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest kicks off on June 9. The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on the same weekend could also be a good place to announce a potential port.