Tiny Tina’s Bunkers & Badasses tabletop game now available, bringing Wonderlands to the real world

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a fun fantasy romp, and the Borderlands spinoff is a deep dive into fictional tabletop game Bunkers & Badasses. If you want to try the Dungeons & Dragons-inspired RPG in real life, now you can.

Bunkers & Badasses pre-orders have been available for a while, but the tabletop game is now up for anyone to purchase at Nerdvana. There are two options, starting with the cheaper sourcebook. Priced at $59.99 USD, it includes all the rules needed to run a game of Bunkers & Badasses. You’ll find things like character classes, legendary spells, and other mechanics inside. Then there’s the Deluxe Edition, which will cost you $119.99 USD. It includes the sourcebook, plus dice, miniatures, a grid map, character sheets, a DM screen, and weapon cards — you need lots of loot, after all. That’s everything you need to run a game, whereas you’d need to provide your own dice (and a little more imagination) with just the sourcebook.

Considering Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is based on the tabletop game, making it available in real life is a smart move by Gearbox. In the meantime, the studio is still working hard on post-launch content for Wonderlands. The Coiled Captors DLC is out now, and it’s the first of four additional chapters coming to the game as part of the season pass.