Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands “Coiled Captors” DLC will bring new loot, locations, and more this week

It seems like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands only just came out, but the team at Gearbox is already getting ready to roll out DLC. The Wonderlands Season Pass promises four incoming updates for the game, and the first of those is dropping in just a couple of days.

The Coiled Captors DLC lands on April 21, and will see players entering the first of four Mirrors of Mystery. These magical portals will lead Wonderlanders to replayable challenges and monstrous new bosses, and the first offering is no exception. Coiled Captors introduces Chums, an elder god driven mad by its imprisonment in the body of a seawarg. Players will need to fight through a new dungeon and put Chums out of its misery. However, one defeat won’t be quite enough. The DLC will introduce a new form of Chums each week for four weeks, culminating in a dazzling final battle which will launch on May 12.

Coiled Captors will also introduce new loot, mostly gained via the Wheel of Fate in Dreamveil Overlook. On top of that, progressing through Chums’ dungeon will add new content to Wonderlands’ Chaos Chamber. All in all, a pretty meaty offering for the game’s first piece of DLC, and hopefully enough to tide players over until the next installment, Glutton’s Gamble.