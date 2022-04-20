TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge brings back original 80s voice actors, will aim for summer release

Shredder’s Revenge is a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles beat ’em up from the Streets of Rage 4 team. If that’s not exciting enough, we just got confirmation that the original voice actors are returning for the new game and that it’s planned to release this summer.

Developer Tribute Games and publisher Dotemu confirmed to IGN that the original voice actors from the 80s TMNT cartoon will reprise their roles for the game. The playable cast includes the four turtles — Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael — along with Master Splinter and April O’Neil. As the name implies, they’ll be going up against Foot Clan boss Shredder, who’s the exception to the returning voice actors. Shredder’s original voice actor James Avery, best known as Uncle Phil in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, sadly passed away in 2013.

Tribute and Dotemu are currently aiming for a summer release. TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is headed to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. There’s no confirmation of a Game Pass release right now, although its co-op nature seems ripe for it. There’s also no word about Casey Jones being the seventh playable character, although he seems like a shoo-in. Even so, the co-op beat ’em up game looks exciting thanks to a classic arcade art style with a modern move set.