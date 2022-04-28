Twitch press release clarifies policies on sexually explicit content

Twitch is the most popular streaming platform, and it’s not afraid to ban its talent or audience members if need be. Prominent streamers and viewers alike have gotten the boot, but not always with an explanation. Twitch has now updated its policies on sexually explicit content, which should at least make some of the ban process clearer.

As spotted by streaming reporter Zach Bussey, Twitch released a statement that explains its updated wording. “Sexual content is a complex topic, as cultural norms and opinions about what should and should not be permitted on our service vary widely,” it reads. “While we are not announcing a policy change today, we are adding clearer language to our community guidelines to help creators navigate what is and isn’t allowed in the meantime.” In other words, there are no new rules being implemented, but the existing ones are being made clearer.

Visiting the sexual content section of the aforementioned community guidelines page, one can see very clear (and anatomically correct) wording of Twitch’s policies. These cover a range of streaming types, from common video games to lifestyle streams like concerts and beach visits. Some rules are very clear — you can’t show your audience any porn, of course. Others are very specific in their wording, down to specific movements and images.

While there will always be rule-breakers, it’s wise of Twitch to make its policies as clear as possible. This helps big money-makers like Amouranth know where the line is — especially if they like to skirt it.