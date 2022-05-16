Ubisoft+ Classics brings 50 games to PS Plus by the end of 2022, full Ubisoft+ releasing on PlayStation “in the future”

Ubisoft has revealed that it is bringing its premium Ubisoft+ subscription service to PlayStation, announcing that it will release on Sony’s platform “in the future.” Before then, Ubisoft+ Classics are being added to the new rebrand of PS Plus, bringing 27 Ubisoft titles to PS4 and PS5 on the updated service’s release, and up to 50 games by the end of the year.

Revealed in an official blog post, “Ubisoft+ will come to PlayStation in the future,” and it will bring “access to more than 100 titles, additional content packs, and rewards to the platform.” This includes day-one releases as well as classic games. Unfortunately, Ubisoft hasn’t clarified when it expects to release Ubisoft+ on PS4 and PS5. All we know is that it will release on the platforms sometime in the future.

However, to make the wait less painful, Ubisoft has revealed that it is launching Ubisoft+ Classics on PlayStation as part of the new PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers. From day one (June 13 in North America, June 23 in Europe), the pricier tiers of PlayStation Plus will include 27 Ubisoft+ Classics. These include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 3 and Blood Dragon, The Crew 2, and more. Head to the official Ubisoft blog post linked above to discover the complete list of games.

Related: Assassin’s Creed Origins coming to Game Pass “in the next two months,” more Ubisoft titles on the way

What’s more, Ubisoft has promised that it plans to increase the number of PS Plus included games from 27 to 50 “by the end of 2022.” Hopefully, we’ll see more Assassin’s Creed titles and newer Far Cry sequels added to the list by the end of the year. When Ubisoft+ does eventually release on PlayStation, expect a number of its games to be lacking their original online services. Hopefully, too, we’ll see the long-delayed Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake on Ubisoft+ on PlayStation day one.