Ubisoft ends online support for almost 100 titles, blocking unlockable content and removing player statistics

Ubisoft has announced that it has ended online support for 91 games from its back catalog. This means that servers will no longer be operational for these titles, preventing players from accessing any new unlockable content, removing player statistics, and more.

It’s important to note that every game Ubisoft has now ceased online support for is still available offline. Players can still enjoy these games since only the broader online content is now inaccessible. For example, Just Dance 2014 and 2015 have had all online support removed, but Just Dance 2016 to 2018 still have online support on PS4, Wii U, and Xbox One.

For new players, this means that you can’t now play and obtain unlockable content such as skins and maps. If you’d already done this on a listed console game, you can continue to use those maps and skins unless you reset your save file. Any game that did link to Ubisoft Connect for unique challenges and rewards has now lost that connection, and those rewards are gone.

For some fans, this will come as yet another blow from a big name publisher that doesn’t seem to care much about game preservation efforts. Future players can only watch videos of the online modes for titles such as Rainbow Six: Vegas and Rainbow Six: Vegas 2. While modders may be able to get a server up and running to bring it back in some capacity in the future, as they did with Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, that part of these games is now mostly lost.

In its full list of titles that support has ended for, Ubisoft has offered no explanation for why these titles have suddenly had online support removed. However, it may have something to do with streamlining the business in preparation for the launch of Project Q, a new recently announced title. It may also be an effort to get the accounts into better shape, removing what could be seen as unnecessary server costs, with a potential buyout on the cards.