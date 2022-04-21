Ubisoft reportedly developing PvP arena game Project Q

EA has Knockout City, and Blizzard has Overwatch. Now it seems like Ubisoft is getting in on the arena action with something called Project Q.

Tom Henderson, known for several previous insider Ubisoft stories, reported on Project Q at eXputer. According to “eight different sources,” this game is in development at Ubisoft Bordeaux. Called an “innovative and modern PvP battle arena game,” Project Q was part of last fall’s massive Nvidia GeForce Now leak. It has two key game modes, starting with Showdown. This battle royale-like mode pits four teams of two players each against each other. The second, called Battle Zone, has the same team size and player count, but the goal is to score 100 points by controlling parts of the map.

To win in either mode, players get to choose a loadout of weapons, abilities, and skills. Weapons aren’t the expected guns — they’re instead quirky tools like fireworks, hammers, and decks of cards. Henderson claims game footage has been sent anonymously as well, showing off a cartoony look akin to the aforementioned Knockout City and Overwatch.

As with any report, remember that Ubisoft has not officially announced Project Q, and that would in all likelihood not be the game’s final name anyway. That said, a previous Ubisoft report (again from Henderson), claims that a massive showcase featuring the likes of Skull & Bones, Beyond Good & Evil 2, and other games is on the horizon. Project Q could certainly be a part of that potential program.