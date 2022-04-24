Ubisoft’s Project Q officially announced, not a battle royale

Ubisoft has confirmed suspicions about an upcoming game in the pipeline. The company responsible for hits such as The Assassin’s Creed franchise and the Far Cry series has confirmed in a Tweet that something new is in the works.

The game, which has been given the codename Project Q, is set to be a team-based battle arena type game. Ubisoft, in reply to its original Tweet, goes on to clarify that while players can expect a battle arena, it isn’t going to be a Battle Royale game. In fact, the description given in the Tweet itself states that the game will be something that allows players to “truly own the experience.” Addressing some concerns from fan replies, Ubisoft has clarified that, for now, NFTs are not currently planned to be added to Project Q, though the game is still in its early phases.

What this means and what players can expect hasn’t been given a lot of clarity as of yet, but based on that link left in the Tweet, which directs players to a sign-up sheet for more details, we know that Project Q appears to be based across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series. No mention of Google Stadia or Nintendo Switch has been given as a possible platform for the game.