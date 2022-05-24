Ultra Beasts teased to make their appearance in Pokémon Go

With Pokémon from the Alola region making their way to Pokémon Go, it was only a matter of time before the Ultra Beasts arrived. Fans have speculated when that was going to happen, many believing it would happen during or after Pokémon Go Fest 2022. Now, we have our first official teaser of them provided by the Pokémon Go Twitter account, showing off Nihilego, the Rock and Poison-type Pokémon.

The Pokémon Go account releases a short video showing off Nihilego for a brief moment, followed by an outfit inspired by the jellyfish-like Pokémon that players will be able to wear. How players go about obtaining this Pokémon has not been revealed at this time.

The Ultra Beasts could introduce additional Poké Balls to the game. In the games, Poké Balls had trouble recognizing these creatures as Pokémon, but Beasts Balls were the exception. If the Ultra Beasts do appear in the wild, or they appear in a raid battle, trainers might have to use special items to catch them, but this is pure speculation. It’s likely if Ultra Beasts appear in raids, the system will use the traditional Premier balls.

So far, we only have a brief teaser. With the Season of Alola wrapping up on May 31, this brief trailer could be hinting at the upcoming season awaiting players in Pokémon Go. If Ultra Beasts are the primary focus of the next Pokémon Go season, Niantic might slowly trickle out all 11 of the Ultra Beasts, rather than using them all at the same time.

The Season of Alola concludes with the last event of the season, the Alola to Alola Finale. Niantic will announce the next Pokémon Go season next week, followed by Pokémon Go Fest 2022 from June 4 to 5, available to everyone who purchases an in-game ticket.