Unique, customizable dragon mounts will be coming in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

It’s official: Dragonflight has been announced as the next World of Warcraft expansion. With a name like that, it would be a real shame if it didn’t include some new dragon mounts. Thankfully, it absolutely does.

The Dragon Isles, which comprise the new continent being introduced in the expansion, are home to many flying dragons, and you will be able to ride one of your own. The cinematic announce trailer showed a variety of colorful dragons, from red to blue to green to everything in between. You’ll be able to choose your own dragon’s color and customize it further with choices for wings, claws, horns, and more.

Not only will the expansion have dragon mounts, but it will also add a new dragon race. The Dracthyr are dragons in humanoid form, and they’re the only option if you want to play the new Evoker class. This is because Evokers inextricably link their magic to unique dragon abilities, like the classic fire breath.

Even so, all classes will have something to look forward to in the new expansion. Dragonflight will revamp the game’s progression and talent systems, as well as increase the level cap to 70. No matter what class you’re playing, there’s something to look forward to, on top of all the new zones and quests at the Dragon Isles.