V Rising cracks Steam’s top 10 most played games one day after early access launch

After a series of betas, the vampire survival game V Rising is now available on PC via Steam early access. It might not be the full release, but it’s still climbing the Steam charts. In fact, it’s cracked the top 10 most played games on the digital storefront just a day after launching. Not bad for a bunch of creatures that only come out at night.

As of the time of this writing, V Rising has grabbed the #10 spot on Steam’s most-played list, according to aggregator SteamDB. Its peak concurrent player count is sitting at 70,124, but that will most surely continue to go up in the coming days — the game only just came out, after all. It has a long way to go if it’s going to continue climbing the Steam charts though. The top 10 is filled out with a mix of massive new games and tried-and-true classics like CS: GO, Lost Ark, and Elden Ring. Grand Theft Auto Online is the next game above V Rising, and it has more than five times the total players right now. Even so, breaking into the top 10 so soon is an accomplishment that developer Stunlock Studios should be proud of, especially since it pulled it off with an early access title.

V Rising has no full release date right now, but we still have plenty of helpful tips and tricks to get you started in the early access version.