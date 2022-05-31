V Rising update makes it easier to take the stairs, improves graphical performance

Generally speaking, there’s a lot to earn and craft in V Rising. The vampire survival game lets you get servants to take care of your lair, and you can even make a prison cell to hold your foes. If moving through lairs, castles, and other structures has been a bit of a nuisance, good news: the game’s new update makes it easier to find and take the stairs.

As detailed on V Rising’s Steam events page, client patch 0.5.41591 makes a number of improvements. “Stairs have been added to the Castle Floors Tab in the Build Menu to make it easier for players to find them,” reads one such change. You’d think vampires could just morph into bats and fly to other floors, but at least this should make it easier to navigate buildings.

The rest of the update deals with performance and stability, mostly around graphics options. You can now adjust texture quality, “which can greatly reduce texture memory usage,” according to the patch notes. There are also new options for setting an FPS limit, atmosphere, antialiasing, and meshes. The patch also “fixed an issue that caused performance drops when hitting Night Marshal Styx the Sunderer with specific abilities.” If you’re fighting enemies like Styx or Vincent the Frostbringer, then you’ll definitely want the game to be running smoothly during the battle. All of these changes should help the game run better overall.

You’ll notice that the patch number begins with a zero — V Rising is an early access game on Steam. Developer Stunlock Studios has outlined the immediate future of the game while working toward a full 1.0 release. Improvements like the ones mentioned earlier are the team’s priority, but more content like abilities, weapons, challenges, and lands to explore are also on the list. Considering the game sold a million copies in just one week, the team has quite an audience to keep happy.