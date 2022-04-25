Valheim has sold over 10 million copies worldwide since its February 2021 launch. The Viking survival/sandbox game from Coffee Stain Publishing and Iron Gate Studio which originally was developed by just a five-person team has been a smashing success story for developer and publisher both.

Revealed on the game’s official Twitter account (with a nifty celebratory screenshot that you can see below), Valheim has sold over 10 million copies. It’s unclear what the exact sales number is, but it is clear that Valheim has been nothing but a success. It’s safe to say that the development team can’t quite believe the game’s success, claiming that it “could never in [its] wildest dreams have imagined this!”

#Valheim has sold over 10 million copies! Thank you to every single one of you who got us to this milestone – when we launched the game we could never in our wildest dreams have imagined this! 🧡 🍻 pic.twitter.com/ZCmcsaubPB — Valheim (@Valheimgame) April 25, 2022

With continued support from the development team with new updates, Valheim could look to continue its success for the foreseeable future. While it took the game a while to break the 10 million sales milestone after selling a staggering 6 million copies in just six weeks after launch, the continued growth can only be a good thing for the development team and publisher.

