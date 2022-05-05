Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt adds much-requested duos mode

Feeding on the blood of mortals doesn’t have to be a lonely business, and Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt developer Sharkmob knows that. The game launched with a solos and trios mode, but no duos queue for those players out there who like to game in pairs. That absence has been remedied as of May 5, and Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt now features a proper duos mode.

To enter a match as a duo, simply open the match queue options and select Duo. If you are already in a party, you and your teammate will naturally load up into the match together. Sadly, this option is only available to players who team up across the same platform. While Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt has crossplay between PC and PS5, players cannot team up with friends on other platforms in the squads or duos playlists.

The duos mode also does not feature any form of skill-based matchmaking, so prepare for absolute chaos when it comes to the types of opponents you face, or the types of random teammates you get when queueing up alone. Bloodhunt is expected to get a Ranked mode in the near future, but we don’t know if it will extend to the squads and duos modes, or if it will be strictly a solo affair.

There are a number of benefits and fun things to do in duos matches that are unique to the format. For starters, you can help your friends solve the harder Vampire: The Masquerade: Bloodhunt quests scattered across the dark streets of Prague. You can also use Bloodhunt’s cosmetic customization system to play some Fashionhunt. Gunning down vampires and sucking blood is even more fun when you’re twinning with your bestie.