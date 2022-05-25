Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt’s ranked mode “temporarily” paused due to being so unbalanced

Bloodhunt is a free-to-play battle royale spinoff of the popular Vampire: The Masquerade, and it’s available on both PlayStation 5 and PC. No matter where you decide to play it, you’ll be locked out of ranked matches for the time being. Developer Sharkmob has pulled the plug on the mode until certain balance issues can be fixed.

The news comes from the game’s official Twitter account. “After careful evaluation, we have decided to pause ranked mode temporarily until the new update arrives,” the tweet reads. “We hope the new balance changes and gamepad improvements will increase the mode’s popularity again and make matchmaking viable once more.” To be clear, there are other unranked modes still available during the downtime, but those matches are even more of a free-for-all than usual since you won’t be pitted against players of a similar skill level.

Hello Bloodhunt Community! After careful evaluation, we have decided to pause Ranked mode temporarily until the new update arrives. We hope the new balance changes and gamepad improvements will increase the mode's popularity again and make matchmaking viable once more. pic.twitter.com/hevBckuhSP — Bloodhunt (@Bloodhunt) May 25, 2022

The “new update” mentioned in the tweet is detailed on Sharkmob’s website. It’s all about improving the experience when using a gamepad, with particular focus on the response curve, sensitivity, acceleration, aim slowdown, aim assist, and turn assist. These particular gripes have been long-running complaints for Bloodhunt players — you can tell as much just from the response to Sharkmob’s tweet. PC players have the option to use either a gamepad or the keyboard and mouse, PlayStation 5 players are relegated to the DualSense controller, and the game supports crossplay. When you consider all those factors together, it’s easy to see how things can feel unbalanced. Ranked mode will be shut off until that’s fixed, although the all-important gamepad update currently has no release date.

