Variable Refresh Rate is coming to PlayStation 5 this week, select titles to be patched in the coming weeks

Sony announced in a PlayStation Blog post that Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support is rolling out to PlayStation 5 players globally this week in an upcoming update. The feature will dynamically sync the refresh rate of the PS5 output with the refresh rate of the HDMI 2.1-compatible TV and monitors while enhancing the visual performance for PS5 games “by minimizing or eliminating visual artifacts.”

VRR support didn’t launch on the platform, but starting this week, VRR can be enabled through the PS5 settings. The feature can even be applied to unsupported games, but Sony warns that “results may vary” depending on your TV or the game you’re playing. Sony has provided a list of games, as seen below, that will be getting VRR support “in the coming weeks” through a downloadable patch.

That list includes Astro’s Playroom, the last two mainline Call of Duty games, Destiny 2, both of Insomniac’s Spider-Man games, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, DoubleXP’s 2021 Game of the Year Resident Evil Village, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and a few other titles.

VRR support is currently available on Xbox Series X and Series S consoles and follows up on a report from March where Sony revealed that the feature was “coming soon” to the console.