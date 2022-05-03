Wanda Maximoff coming to Fortnite according to leaks

With the imminent release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the next film in the ever-expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s no secret that both Marvel and Epic Games would want as many characters as possible from the movie to be added to Fortnite.

Now, it seems like exactly that is happening as Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey is reporting that the Scarlet Witch herself, Wanda Maximoff, is coming to the battle royale game. On top of that, these images were also spotted on the official Fortnite website, however, that specific page has since been taken down. While the exact release date of the character hasn’t been revealed, it’s safe to assume that she’ll be coming sometime before the release of the film on May 6, if not with tomorrow’s update.

Wanda Maximoff is coming to Fortnite! pic.twitter.com/r1zsbAFnnU — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 3, 2022

The skin that was leaked seems to be based on her look from the Multiverse of Madness film and the end of WandaVision, although the images provided only give a look at the back of the character, so it’s hard to say for 100% certain. Still, this would make the most sense given the proximity to the film’s release.

No other aspects of the characters or potential items associated with the character were leaked, meaning there’s currently no telling if she’ll come with a pickaxe, loading screen, or a different cosmetic item.

There’s also no information yet on how much the skin will cost, although considering other premium skins have been added to the Item Shop for anywhere between 1,500 and 2,400 V-Bucks, it’s safe to assume that it’ll be somewhere in that range. Only time will tell once the skin officially gets announced, which shouldn’t be too long from now.