Want to play as a different character for Dying Light 2’s New Game Plus? Try this mod

Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s promised New Game Plus mode is here, coming alongside a heaping helping of additional changes in update 1.3.0. If you’re looking to replay the adventure but want to spice things up a bit more, a new reskin mod has you covered.

“Play with Other Outfits and as New Characters” isn’t the most elegant title, but that’s modder Empecial’s new project on NexusMods. The name says it all: this mod offers more clothing options for protagonist Aiden, as well as the option to play as totally different characters. “A survivor, a PK, a Renegade, or something else” are all viable reskin options according to Empecial. Just be sure to delete the head components if using a new character, otherwise, you’ll be staring at the inside of their skull. As for outfits, Empecial notes that there is some weapon and item clipping through Aiden’s sleeves and hands. They provide tips for all of these potential issues in their description.

With over 5 million copies of Dying Light 2 sold, there are surely plenty of survivors looking to revisit the city of Villedor. PC players will be able to do so with fresh looks thanks to this mod. For everyone else, we can offer some tips for completing important objectives in the game. We’ll show you how to activate the Spruce Windmill and how to get the Lazarus weapon.