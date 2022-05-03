Warcraft’s mobile title is an action strategy game called Arclight Rumble

The Warcraft mobile title has popped up on the Google Play store ahead of the reveal. The title is called Warcraft Arclight Rumble, and it is described as a “mobile action strategy game where collectible Warcraft minis come to life to clash in epic melee battles.”

The game will allow you to take control of an army of minis to defeat bosses and characters from the Warcraft universe. You will be able to play with iconic heroes from the series in familiar and new settings. As you play, you will discover new maps and bosses and collect dozens of units across Azeroth to help you fight.

There will be five playable family units, all of which will unlock new skills and upgrades as they level up. The game is described as needing strategy to win, meaning each unit will have specific strengths and weaknesses to exploit. Team composition is valuable to defeating bosses. Examples included are casting spells like Blizzard and Chain Lightning to defeat enemies, or using magic against infantry units and ranged units to take on flyers.

There is no official release date for the mobile title yet, but players are able to pre-register to play on launch.