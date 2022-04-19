World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has been announced as the next WoW Expansion

The next World of Warcraft expansion has been revealed, and the leak turned out to be true — it’s called Dragonflight. New zones, new quests, and a whole new race are part of Dragonflight’s offerings.

Blizzard debuted the expansion’s cinematic trailer as part of the reveal livestream. It showed a beacon at the Dragon Isles being activated, opening up the continent to the outside world. As the name implies, this region is home to dragons, and yes, you can totally ride them. Dragons will be your main mode of transportation between the various islands, and you can customize yours with options like color, claws, and horns.

Along with rideable dragons comes playable dragons — Dragonflight is also introducing a new draconic race. The Dracthyr are dragons in humanoid form, and they have unique abilities. They’re also the only race that can be the new Evoker class. Evokers combine magic with the special Dracthyr abilities, like flying through the air with strafing fire breath. Dracthyr also have a unique starting zone, one of several new locations to explore on the Dragon Isles.

World of Warcraft’s other classes aren’t being left out in the cold though. Blizzard will be revamping the MMO’s progression and talent systems, so no matter what role you’re playing, you should feel some substantial changes. The level cap will also increase to 70, and a more modern-looking UI will be implemented when Dragonflight arrives.