World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will end race/class restrictions, starting with rogues, mages, and priests

World of Warcraft has been around for almost two decades now and has changed quite a bit over the years. Over that time, the game has adhered to a pretty strict limit on what class each playable race can be according to the lore. In a recent interview with MrGM on Twitch, lead combat designer Brian Holinka has revealed that Blizzard wants to move away from your choice of character race affecting what class you want to play. With this in mind, players will be able to create rogues, mages, and priests on any race at the launch of the Dragonflight expansion.

Holinka also mentioned that they will keep adding to this idea over time. Classes that have more animations and custom forms, such as Druids, will need more development time and will be added later to account for the additional work. Dragonflight is also adding the new Dracthyr race that is locked to the new Evoker class. Other interviews have mentioned that the developers would like to find a way to open this race up to new class options in the future.

This is exciting news for the World of Warcraft community. Gnomes were given the ability to become Hunters in Legion, but new class/race combinations have not been added to the game since Cataclysm. Currently, the only classes available to all races are Warriors and Hunters.

Blizzard seems to be changing its design principles with Dragonflight and listening to what the community has requested over the years. Time will tell if it can deliver, but this news is another gesture of goodwill towards the players.