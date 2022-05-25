World of Warcraft Shadowlands Patch 9.2.5 launches May 31 bringing cross-faction grouping and quality-of-life changes

World of Warcraft continues to make fan-requested changes as we move toward the Dragonflight expansion. While the release date has yet to be revealed, Blizzard does have a new content patch coming to help alleviate the wait. Patch 9.2.5 has been announced to arrive on May 31, bringing with it cross-faction grouping and a variety of quality-of-life changes and surprises.

The most popular addition to the game, by far, is the long-awaited ability for the Alliance and Horde to play together in most forms of PvE content, including most raids and dungeons. While this is a drastic change after almost two decades, it can only strengthen the game by allowing players to finally play with their friends. Characters will remain hostile toward each other in the open world, however, keeping war mode intact for those who wish to turn it on.

Patch 9.2.5 will also see a Season 4 at a later date for all forms of content, something that has never been done during an expansion. Players will be able to tackle all the raids from Shadowlands as relevant content with up-to-date gear item levels and rewards. The Mythic Plus dungeon repertoire will also pull dungeons from past expansions, including two from Warlords of Draenor. A new affix will also replace the current one to keep things fresh.

The developers have hinted that there will be some new story to play through that has remained encrypted during the PTR cycle. From interviews, it seems that it will shed light on the future of Anduin Wrynn and Tirisfal Glades.