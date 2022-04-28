Xbox and Bethesda games showcase livestream announced, to air in June

Following the news that E3 2022 has been canceled, Microsoft has confirmed that it is airing its own Xbox and Bethesda games showcase on Sunday, June 12. This live-streamed event “will feature amazing titles coming from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda,” and “partners around the world.”

Taking place during a typical E3 timeslot, the Xbox and Bethesda games showcase will stream live around the world on Sunday, June 12 at 10 AM PT. According to the official Xbox website, the showcase “will include everything you need to know about the diverse lineup of games coming soon to the Xbox ecosystem.” Fingers crossed we get a full reveal of Bethesda and MachineGames’ Indiana Jones title.

Save the date!



Catch the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12: https://t.co/dmANSvXrbE | #XboxBethesda pic.twitter.com/AMFhrLhAtC — Xbox (@Xbox) April 28, 2022

Expect to see plenty of updates regarding upcoming Game Pass titles for both PC and Xbox during the livestream. The Xbox games showcase will be available to watch on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and even on TikTok, apparently. You’ll be able to watch the stream “in over 30 languages,” too, if you don’t want to stick with subtitles.

With plenty unknown about upcoming Xbox games, there is a lot to get excited about with this Xbox and Bethesda games showcase. The aforementioned Indiana Jones game should hopefully get a mention, but we’ll also be looking for updates on Starfield, The Elder Scrolls 6, and more. A surprise announcement or two would go down well, of course.