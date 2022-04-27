Xbox celebrates 20 years in Scotland with a new tartan controller

Xbox is always celebrating its milestones with new gear. Last fall, we reached 20 years since the original console launch, and Xbox created special anniversary controllers and headsets. Now we’re hitting the 20th anniversary of Scotland’s specific Xbox launch, and there’s another controller to celebrate in style.

A new promo video, We Made a Scottish Xbox Controller, says it all in the title. That’s not just a special pattern painted onto the controller though: the Xbox team cut traditional Scottish tartan cloth and overlaid it atop the gamepad. It’s a nice nod to Scottish heritage and a very colorful addition to the Xbox controller lineup. There’s no news about Microsoft offering the controller for sale, although plenty of comments below the video are asking for it. Instead, it will be given away to one lucky fan. Check Xbox’s Twitter account for information on how to put your name in.

The feeling of fabric on your fingers while playing games might be odd, but it’s far from the strangest controller texture we’ve seen from Xbox. Custom Sonic the Hedgehog 2 controllers were given away in celebration of the new movie. They were modeled after Sonic and Knuckles, and yes, they were furry. That’s probably not a feeling you want while playing games either.

The list of special Xbox controllers goes even deeper though. Xbox gave away a SpongeBob SquarePants Series X console and matching controller last fall for the release of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. New spring controllers with Easter egg pastel designs were also launched earlier this spring.