Xbox gets a new Stormtrooper controller for Star Wars Day

It’s May the Fourth, aka Star Wars Day, and that means Force-sensitive video game and entertainment brands are making announcements. The latest comes from Razer, which revealed a sharp black-and-white Stormtrooper Xbox controller.

The wireless controller is up for pre-order now on Razer’s website. It’s styled after a Stormtrooper helmet, and the back even says “TK-421,” the designation of one of the clones knocked out by Han Solo during A New Hope. It also comes with a charging stand, which prominently displays the “Imperial Stormtrooper” text. All that doesn’t come cheap — this limited-edition controller will cost you $200 USD. Good thing it works with PC as well as Xbox consoles.

This isn’t Razer’s first Star Wars-centric controller. It previously released a limited-edition Mandalorian Beskar gamepad and charging stand. That’s available for a touch less, at $180 USD. Boba Fett got his own controller with a matching color scheme too, sold at the same price.

If you’d rather spend no money, there’s still some Star Wars stuff for you to check out. Xbox created 12 custom Lego Star Wars Series S consoles with matching controllers, and they’re being given away in a sweepstake. Lego Star Wars has plenty to celebrate in its own right, considering The Skywalker Saga set a franchise sales record of more than 3 million copies sold in its first two weeks.