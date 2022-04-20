Xbox is “working with top-class developers on truly groundbreaking” projects in Japan, says senior producer

Historically, Xbox hasn’t been a hit in Japan. Microsoft has only sold about 2 million consoles in the region over the last two decades, from the original Xbox to the Series X and S. It’s still fighting for a stronger presence though, according to the Xbox Publishing wing.

Senior producer Matt Smith made as much known on Twitter. “My team here in Japan is growing,” Smith said. “We are working with top-class developers on truly groundbreaking product for Xbox.” While we don’t know what that “groundbreaking product” is, we do know that Smith is hiring for a few roles to make it happen. Xbox Publishing is seeking a senior game build engineer, software engineer, senior software engineer, and senior technical producer for the Japan team. Those listings don’t give us any insight as to the new product either, as they only ask for general game design qualifications.

My team at @XboxPublishing here in Japan is growing. We are working with top-class developers on truly groundbreaking product for @Xbox. DMs are open, happy to answer any questions.



Current open roles 👇 — Matt Smith (@ffs_matt) April 20, 2022

Xbox has tried a few different strategies to win in Japan over the years. It’s been a part of the Tokyo Game Show, although last year’s conference had no new games from Xbox. It also launched the Series S in Japan with a significant price cut. Perhaps another studio acquisition could be the move for Microsoft to make. Currently, Xbox Games Studios has plenty of renowned teams like ZeniMax Media and Bethesda under its wing, and the impending $70 billion Activision Blizzard buyout will be the largest in game history once finalized.