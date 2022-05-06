Xbox reportedly launching a game streaming device and Samsung app within a year

Xbox doesn’t seem to be abandoning consoles anytime soon — just look at the Lego Star Wars and Dr. Strange custom Series S consoles it’s giving away — but it is aiming to expand its software services. Next up for Xbox looks to be a dedicated streaming device and app.

GamesBeat reports that Xbox plans to release a cloud gaming-focused device within the next 12 months. Picture an Amazon Fire Stick or Roku Box, but for gaming. Through Game Pass Ultimate, the device would be able to offer similar movie and TV experiences beyond video games. Additionally, Xbox is looking to offer the same features through a Samsung TV-specific app within the same time frame. Samsung previously announced that its 2022 models would have GeForce Now, Google Stadia, and other similar services built-in.

The only surprising part of this report is that these moves didn’t happen sooner. Cloud gaming and streaming have been big pushes for Xbox, and they make for an enticing offer when paired with Game Pass. That service isn’t the only way for Xbox “to win” in the gaming market, but it is an effective strategy — more than 25 million subscribers use it, after all.

Furthermore, Xbox makes it a point to have its services and game controllers work across a variety of devices, Steam Deck included. The company has fully embraced the cloud and its possibilities. It recently launched a cloud-first publishing program for both triple-A and indie games.