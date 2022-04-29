Xbox will finally let you see the details of secret achievements

Xbox and PlayStation have been leapfrogging each other with new features for 20 years, but PlayStation has had one particular perk that Xbox is only just now catching up to. For some time, PlayStation owners have been able to view the descriptions of secret trophies — this can be really helpful for platinum seekers. Xbox is finally offering the same feature through its Xbox Insider program, and it’s hopefully coming for everyone else soon.

Xbox engineering lead Eden Marie called out the new feature on Twitter. Xbox Insiders in the current preview build “can now reveal the information for secret achievements in the guide,” Marie announced. “This will also reveal them in the achievement tracker.” That second part is quite helpful too. Xbox’s achievement tracker tells you how close you are to unlocking certain achievements, like those that require a certain number of collectibles. This feature is currently only available for preview members on Xbox consoles, but it’s “coming soon to mobile and PC,” as Marie states in a follow-up tweet. Presumably, it will be made available to all Xbox users shortly after that.

A little feature tweak today for Xbox Alpha and Alpha Skip Ahead Insiders: you can now reveal the information for secret achievements in the guide. This will also reveal them in the achievement tracker. (1/2)



(FYI, I doctored the second image to remove the mild spoiler) pic.twitter.com/WBnyu9E8wE — Eden Marie (@neonepiphany) April 29, 2022

Xbox is constantly tweaking its services, and Insider program members are the first to experience the changes. It’s an important process for the Xbox team. A previous build removed the ability to share video clips directly on Twitter, but that was thankfully restored after fan outcry.