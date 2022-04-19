Xenoblade Chronicles 3 release date moves forward to July

Release dates for video games change all the time. Especially in the past few years, it has become even more common for developers and publishers to delay a game. Moving a game’s release date forward is a rare occurrence. Typically, companies want every available moment to polish and improve a game before it ships. That is why Nintendo’s recent announcement on Twitter for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 comes as such a surprise.

In a tweet with a new trailer for the game, the company announced that Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s release date has been moved forward. Not by a small amount, either; the game will now ship on July 29, a whole two months earlier than expected. In the same video, Nintendo confirmed that a special edition of the game would be available via the My Nintendo store. It will include a steel book and an art book to celebrate the release of this highly anticipated title.

The new trailer showed off some new plot details and character interactions, as well as a few new examples of combat in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Absent from the announcement was word on when pre-orders for the title would be coming out, but that will likely come in the new few weeks.