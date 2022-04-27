Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel passes 30 million downloads, “Appreciation Campaign” gives out 1000 free Gems

Konami has announced its free-to-play card game Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has been downloaded over 30 million times worldwide. The game has reached this impressive milestone in just over three months following its January 2022 launch. To celebrate, a “30 Million Downloads Appreciation Campaign” has kicked off in-game, which gives all players a cool 1000 Gems as a free thank-you gift.

Revealed on Twitter, the “30 Million Downloads Appreciation Campaign” is live right now in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Simply log in to the game on any of its available platforms to claim your prize of 1000 Gems for free. Any free gift is a welcome bonus. Unfortunately, the reveal of the Appreciation Campaign doesn’t mention an end date for the generous giveaway. We’d recommend logging into the game as soon as possible to claim those free Gems.

We’re thrilled to announce that Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL has now surpassed 30 million downloads worldwide!

To celebrate, we’re running a new in-game 30 Million Downloads Appreciation Campaign – log in now to claim your 1000 Gems bonus!

Thank you for playing #YuGiOhMasterDuel pic.twitter.com/UKSbs146qV — Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Games (KONAMI Europe) (@YuGiOhCardEU) April 27, 2022

Surpassing 30 million downloads is an impressive feat for any game. Sure, it helps that Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is free-to-play, but it doesn’t diminish its success. It goes to show, too, that the anime/manga franchise is as popular as ever. Not only has Master Duel passed the 30 million download mark, but it’s also tripled its user base since breaking 10 million downloads in February.

