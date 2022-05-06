Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel to see Destiny HERO – Destroyer Phoenix Enforcer, Adventure cards added on May 9

Next week was already expected to be a big week for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, as the first banlist update since the game’s launch is scheduled to go live on May 9. However, it looks like it will get even more interesting, as a new update has added new card animations, UI changes, and, more importantly, new cards that will shake up the meta in a big way.

On May 6, the latest update for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel went live. Among the changes include changes to the UI and card animations for cards that already exist in Master Duel. After the update, users will now see that the Missions have been split up, with different tabs set for Limited, Unlimited, and Event-specific ones.

Additionally, some staple cards, such as Lightning Storm, have received new animations that appear on the field, when the card is used.

Some of your favourite Spells, Traps and even Monsters get new animations!



The biggest change, though, after this update is the addition of new cards that will be added to Master Duel. Konami announced that come May 9, new selection packs will be added to the game. New cards will be included, as well.

Arguably the two biggest additions to the card pool are the Adventure archetype and Destiny HERO – Destroyer Phoenix Enforcer. Adventure cards have become a staple in the current metagame of the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG, and are currently seeing play in a number of different decks, like Prank-Kids and Virtual World.

As for Destroyer Phoenix Enforcer, the Fusion card has become a staple in virtually every meta deck, thanks to its powerful Quick Effect that can pop cards and its synergy with other items in the game. The addition of Destroyer Phoenix Enforcer also confirms what appeared to be blatantly obvious when the banlist update was announced.

In that update, the Spell Card Fusion Destiny was Semi-Limited, meaning that only two can be run in a deck. While it seemed weird to hit a HERO Fusion card at the time — since HERO decks aren’t dominating the meta whatsoever — the move was essentially a pre-emptive hit, in preparation for Destroyer Phoenix Enforcer.