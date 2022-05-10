Apex Legends players are once again experiencing bugs with Loba’s bracelet in Season 13: Saviors

One of the inescapable realities of live service games is that large content updates come with new bugs. In the case of Apex Legends Season 13: Saviors, it’s an old bug, and it’s one Loba players have been dreading for a while: her bracelet ability seems to not work properly in certain parts of the game’s maps. Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has been trying to permanently fix the bug for a while now with varying degrees of success, and it seems Season 13 will see that struggle continue.

Apex Legends players over on the game’s bustling subreddit have been reporting lots and lots of instances of Loba’s bracelet ability malfunctioning or simply not activating at all. We covered Loba’s ability with a breakdown guide back when she released, but that’s really all it does: it breaks down. It seems the way the ability operates in the game’s code just doesn’t mesh well with the game’s maps, because the bug is not only more prominent on certain maps, but it also tends to get worse after map updates. Naturally, as Season 13: Saviors changes the map rotation and introduces a slew of map changes, the bug is rearing its ugly head again.

Respawn is usually quick to jump on stuff like this, and we expect a hotfix patch for Loba’s bracelet ability in the near future. However, given how resilient this particular bug has proven to be, it’s possible it will continue to reappear during Season 13: Saviors as Apex Legends deploys its regular map Takeover events.