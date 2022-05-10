Destiny 2 hotfix tweaks Guardian Games, The Title drop rate, and more — full patch notes

Destiny 2’s Guardian Games 2022 are underway, and while it’s been fun to watch Hunters, Titans, and Warlocks go head to head (to head), the competition has had its fair share of hiccups. There are friendly spats between the three Guardian factions of course, but technical issues are a whole different problem. Fortunately Bungie is on top of things with this week’s hotfix.

Some of the top changes deal with the Guardian Games specifically. Those activities will now award Deepsight weapon and level progression, which wasn’t happening before. Speaking of weapons, you can now get The Title SMG from turning in Medallions. The higher the Medallion, the better chance you have of getting it.

There also fixes for specific Guardian abilities. The Warlock’s Nova Pulse finisher can now be properly used after a Nova Warp, while the Titan’s Shiver Strike has been slightly nerfed. It’ll now cost your full melee charge. It was also granting an unfair advantage when used in conjunction with Howl of the Storm, but that’s been fixed as well.

Check out the full hotfix patch notes below. For those participating in the Guardian Games, we also have guides on how to get the new armor sets and the best loadouts.

Image via Bungie

Destiny Hotfix 4.0.1.3 Patch Notes

Activities

Guardian Games playlist activities now grant progression towards Deepsight weapons and levels

The Title SMG will now drop from Medallion turn-ins. The higher the Medallion the higher the drop chance.

Drop-rate has been tuned to correct the issue.

Guardian Games Playbook has been disabled from Eva Levante after an unintentional interaction with platform carts.

Abilities

Fixed an issue that prevented players from successfully charging a Nova Pulse just after casting the Nova Warp Super.

Fixed an issue where charging a Nova Pulse with low Super energy would not consistently complete the attack.

Fixed an issue where an interaction between Shiver Strike and Glacial Quake could allow players to generate infinite Stasis crystals if combined with the Howl of the Storm Aspect. Developer note: Shiver Strike will now cost the player’s full melee charge immediately on activation. We understand that this is a slight nerf for the time being, and plan to make additional adjustments in the future to address its potency.



Ghost Shells

Fixed an issue where the Fettered Shell was not properly taking shaders. Radioactive Green is a very fashionable color, though.



Rewards