When is the release date of The Day Before?

Steam’s top wishlisted game is The Day Before, but all those folks waiting for the game’s initial June release date have to be patient. The survival MMO was just delayed.

Fortunately, with the delay came a new release date: The Day Before will release on PC via Steam on March 1, 2023. The delay was also explained by developer FNTSTIC. The game is moving to Unreal Engine 5, and although moving from UE 4 to the latest version is said to be relatively easy, it still takes time. FNTSTIC also thanked all the Steam users who’ve currently wishlisted the game. They’ll just have to wait a bit longer now, unfortunately.

As for what you can expect from The Day Before, the game is a survival MMO “set in a deadly, post-pandemic America overrun by flesh-hungry infected,” as described on Steam. Zombies aren’t the only things you have to watch out for though — your fellow survivors can be threats too. The Day Before leans on a few different gameplay systems, including crafting, combat, and cars that can be driven around the map. You should expect to fight over those with other players, since there won’t always be enough materials, ammo, and fuel for everyone.

FNTSTIC currently has three other games available on Steam for those waiting for The Day Before: Prop Night Hunt, The Wild Eight, and Radiant One. The Wild Eight is also a survival game, though it’s set in the Alaskan wilderness. That’s probably the closest experience you can get to The Day Before for now.