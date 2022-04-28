What is Amouranth’s Streamer Royale, and how to watch it

We’ve seen the Battle Royale genre in many media titles, from the 1999 Japanese novel that inspired the movie at the turn of the millennium to the battle mode in Fortnite. Now there’s a new kind of Battle Royale courtesy of Amouranth called Streamer Royale.

As the title suggests, Streamer Royale is apparently a reality show-type tournament event in which Twitch’s biggest streaming stars face off against each other in various challenges in the style of MTV’s Celebrity Deathmatch. Amouranth teased the event on her personal Twitter account on April 15, touting it as the “Event of the Summer” and “just the tip of the iceberg.” The next day, the Streamer Royale social media team revealed that Amouranth will the lead producer of the event.

We're excited to announce @Amouranth as the Lead Producer of Streamer Royale! 🔥 Watch her creative vision come to life as our competitors face off to be crowned the champ 🙏 Make sure to follow this page, because we will be announcing the contestants very soon! 👀 pic.twitter.com/AePIwnt2fF — Streamer Royale (@Streamer_Royale) April 16, 2022

Most of the specifics of Streamer Royale have not been disclosed, including the event’s tournament structure and the challenges the contestants will participate in. However, the event is scheduled to stream on May 28 — precisely one month from the time of this writing. More information about the event will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Streamer Royale will be broadcast live on Amouranth’s Twitch channel on May 28. It’s unknown what time the event will begin streaming.