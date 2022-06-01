The world of Pokémon has many adorable monsters to find, but only ten of them can be marked as the cutest on this list. From the cute red cheeks of Pikachu to the peppy attitude of Scorbunny, here are the 10 cutest Pokémon of all time from Kanto all the way to the Spain-inspired region of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

Axew

Render via The Pokémon Company

First introduced in Pokémon Black & White on the Nintendo DS, Axew is an adorable dragon that loves to eat berries. This little tike at almost 40lbs can protect itself with its sharp tusks that can reheal quickly if broken. Axew’s bright red eyes add to the cuteness of the creature, despite its unsettling evolutions in the future. You might want an Everstone for this one.

Charmander

Screenshot via The Official Pokémon YouTube channel

One of the first starter Pokémon, Charmander, is a sweet fire monster that has a goofy smile and a small, yet charming flame at the end of its tail. Its big blue youthful eyes melt your heart as you find it within the wilds and order it to attack once you’re able to capture the little dragon. It also has some itty bitty-clawed feet that waddle along each route you decide to take him on.

Dragonite

Screenshot by DoubleXP

It can be argued that Gen 1 has the cutest lineup of Pokémon out of any, and Dragonite is included in that list. It’s certainly the biggest, but what makes this creature so adorable is its small wings and big brown eyes that beam up whenever it is summoned into battle. It’s also very helpful for its surrounding society and helps sailors get back to shore. “It is a kindhearted Pokémon that leads lost and foundering ships in a storm to the safety of land,” according to the Pokédex in Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. It’s also playable in Pokémon Unite.

Eevee

Screenshot via The Official Pokémon YouTube channel

Eevee is one of the most precious Pokémon you’ll meet in this universe. Like Charmander and Pikachu, this Pokémon usually has an upbeat personality as it jumps up and down in glee. Its miniature dog-like size makes Eevee a relatable monster that many fans cherish. It also evolves into some glorious creatures like Flareon, Espeon, Leafeon, and many more. Eevee’s cute smile also makes you go “Awwww” every time you see it.

Mew

Image via The Pokemon Company

One of the shining moments of Gen 1 and Pokémon: The First Movie is Mew, a happy-go-lucky Psychic-type that soars across the sky and occasionally bobbles up and down inside a bubble. It was a great foil to the antagonist Mewtwo in the film as it is cute and naive while Mewtwo is strong and peerless. Whenever you see it, it seems so happy to the point of you wavering in catching it or not. You can unlock it early in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl if you know how to.

Pachirisu

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Pachirisu from Pokémon Diamond & Pearl is a squirrel that you’ll want to hug immediately, despite the obvious risk of being electrocuted. It’s a Pokémon that lives among the forest and stores berries within tree holes. They also in an adorable fashion rub their cheeks together to share electricity between themselves. Whenever it is summoned, Pachirisu seems psyched to be there too as it has a smile that is contagious.

Pikachu

Image via Nintendo

Pikachu’s the Pokémon that helped start it all alongside Ash Ketchum in the anime and over 20 years later, this creature remains in the hearts and minds of people young and old all over the world. The iconic cute voice acting by Ōtani Ikue still brings a smile to your face whenever you summon it to battle or watch it during the show. It’s also adorable as to how it sparks to life with energy and brings the mood up. Pikachu’s one of the best characters in Pokémon Unite as well.

Scorbunny

Screenshot via Nintendo UK YouTube

Rabbits are one of the most adorable animals in the world, so it makes sense that Scorbunny is one of the cutest Pokémon of all time. It has an upbeat vibe as it runs on the spot during battle. It has a passion for soccer (football) and as the region is inspired by the United Kingdom, it’s a cute and thoughtful aspect for Scorbunny to have. The Galar-based Pokémon also has a little yellow Band-aid (plaster) on its nose, showing that it falls down and is a little clumsy too, adding to its adorable factor.

Sprigatito

Image via The Pokemon Company

The newest Pokémon on this list Sprigatito has already won hearts and minds since the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s debut trailer. It’s tiny, green, and has an adorable smile. Its eyes are also glimmering with happiness as they are wide open whenever someone comes to greet it. What makes it even more adorable is that it wants to grab your attention whenever it can, according to Bulbapedia. We can’t wait to see the cat Pokémon in Scarlet & Violet this November.

Teddiursa

Render via The Pokémon Company

Some of the cutest Pokémon in the series are those that you want to hug and never let go of. That is certainly the case with the teddy bear-inspired Teddiursa. It’s a little shy creature that looks adorable with a moon on its forehead and its beaming eyes. Whenever it finds honey, its moon shines and it loves to hoard food for the winter.