5 Letter Words Ending in MER – Wordle Game Help

If you’re an avid Wordle player, then you know the feeling of getting a great first guess, before descending a spiral staircase of seemingly infinite possibilities. Have you ever guessed a bunch of letters, only to have the first couple of letters ringing constantly incorrect? If your daily Wordle word ends with the letters “M,” “E,” and “R,” then this might just be you. If this is the case, then you’re at risk of ending your Wordle streak or receiving a low score. To avoid this, follow this guide for some inspiration on words you can use.

Related: What is Today’s Wordle Word?

While there aren’t too many words that end with “M,” “E,” and “R,” there are still plenty of enough words to trick you up. Avoid that by consulting the following list and comparing it with your available options. Review this list until you find a word suitable for the situation, and enter it in Wordle. You can hit ENTER and then watch your letters light up. These words will work in any Wordle game, so don’t worry about getting any false hits.

Words ending in “M,” “E,” and “R”

Aimer

Comer

Dimer

Emmer

Fumer

Gamer

Homer

Lamer

Limer

Mimer

Namer

Ormer

Rimer

Somer

Tamer

Timer

As you can see, your selection of words is limited enough that today’s words might be easy. However, if your first guess was one of the words above, you might have some trouble narrowing the list down. Your best bet is to avoid difficult and obscure words and go down the list. Try to utilize words with different letters in the second position, rather than using words with the same letters. The second letter will most likely be a vowel, such as “I” or “A,” so it’s recommended to try and use a word like “Mimer” or “Gamer” first.