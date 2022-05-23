5 Letter Words Starting with HI – Wordle Game Help

Having trouble with today’s Wordle? With only six tries to guess the right five-letter word, it can be challenging to come up with different words when you only have a few hints.

Today's hints are that "H" is the first letter, and "I" is the second letter. There aren't many words that would fit in this category, which means getting today's Wordle should not be a problem. Here is a common list of words that fit those clues:

Hilly

Hinge

Hippo

Hippy

Hitch

Here are some tips to make the most of this list:

Using words with unique combinations will uncover more clues than words with non-unique combinations. You will find words such as “Hinge” being more productive for your clues than a word like “Hippo.” Fortunately, there are only five acceptable words, and you have six guesses. Even if you go alphabetically, you will get the answer.

Jump around the list to try new combinations, and don’t limit yourself to going down the list alphabetically. As all the words begin with “HI”, you won’t have to worry too much. You also have five guesses, and going down alphabetically will eventually get you the answer.

It’s okay to use words that don’t use all the clues you have uncovered if you are trying to find the missing letter. With only five acceptable words, you can afford to go through each word in the list. You will eventually get it even if you don’t get all the clues at first.

If a letter is in the wrong place, think about the clues you have uncovered and what words could make sense if all of the clues still hold true. This would mainly be the case if you are trying to uncover the other letters without using “HI” as a challenge. Otherwise, with five words and six guesses, you shouldn’t have a problem.

Even if you get nothing but the right letters in the wrong spots, re-positioning them every time will help you uncover their right position, and think about which words would fit the hints and criteria. There are more guesses than there are accepted words, and you should not have a big problem here.

With only a few words available, you should be able to narrow down the proper words as long as you make educated guesses. You have five acceptable words, and six available guesses. This should not be a problem unless you are not using the list.

With these tips, you are closer to solving today’s Wordle without much of an issue.