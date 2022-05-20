5 Letter Words with A & E as 2nd & 4th Letters – Wordle Game Help

Having trouble with today’s Wordle? With only six tries to guess the right five-letter word, it can be challenging to come up with different words when you only have a few hints.

Today’s hints are that “A” is the second letter, and “A” is the fourth letter. Here is a common list of words that fit those clues:

Badge

Bagel

Baker

Baler

Cadet

Cagey

Camel

Cameo

Caper

Cater

Dance

Facet

Gamer

Gavel

Gazer

Harem

Hater

Haven

Hazel

Laden

Lager

Lapel

Later

Layer

Maker

Navel

Oaken

Paler

Panel

Paper

Parer

Payee

Payer

Racer

Ramen

Rarer

Raven

Safer

Saner

Taken

Taker

Tamer

Taper

Valet

Wafer

Wager

Water

Waver

Waxen

Here are some tips to make the most of this list:

Using words with unique combinations will uncover more clues than words with non-unique combinations. You will find words such as “Tamer” being more productive for your clues than a word like “Lapel.”

Jump around the list to try new combinations, and don’t limit yourself to going down the list alphabetically (instead of going through “Camel,” “Cameo,” and “Caper,” jump around and go “Gamer,” “Valet,” and “Taker” to open up clues faster.)

It’s okay to use words that don’t use all the clues you have uncovered if you are trying to find the missing letter (i.e. you might find “Gazer” has a lot of clues, but you may need to use a word such as “Maker” to uncover the remaining letters you need, even though it doesn’t include all of the letters.)

If a letter is in the wrong place, think about the clues you have uncovered and what words could make sense if all of the clues still hold true.

Even if you get nothing but the right letters in the wrong spots, re-positioning them every time will help you uncover their right position, and think about which words would fit the hints and criteria.

With these tips, you are closer to solving today’s Wordle without much of an issue.