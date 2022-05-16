5 Letter Words with L in the Middle – Wordle Game Help

Having trouble with today’s Wordle? With only six tries to guess the right five-letter word, it can be difficult to come up with different words when you only have a few hints.

Today’s hints are that the third letter is an L.

There are more words with L in the middle than you might expect. Here’s a list of common words with L in the middle:

Abled

Ailed

Allay

Alley

Allot

Allow

Alloy

Atlas

Axles

Bales

Balky

Balls

Balms

Belay

Belch

Belle

Bells

Belly

Below

Belts

Bilge

Bills

Bolas

Bolts

Bulbs

Bulge

Bulky

Bulls

Bully

Calls

Colds

Colon

Color

Culls

Cults

Dally

Delay

Delta

Delve

Doles

Dolls

Dolly

Dolts

Dulls

Falls

False

Felon

Felts

Filch

Filed

Filer

Files

Fills

Films

Filth

Folic

Folio

Folks

Folly

Fully

Gales

Gills

Golem

Gulag

Gulch

Gulfs

Gulls

Gully

Gulps

Halve

Helix

Hello

Helms

Helps

Hills

Hilly

Holed

Holes

Idles

Inlay

Inlet

Isles

Jelly

Jolly

Jolts

Kills

Kilns

Kilos

Kilts

Lilac

Lolly

Malts

Malty

Melee

Melon

Melts

Melty

Miles

Milks

Molar

Molds

Moldy

Moles

Mulch

Mules

Nylon

Ogled

Ogles

Oiled

Paled

Paler

Palms

Pelts

Piles

Pills

Pilot

Polar

Poled

Poles

Polio

Polka

Polls

Polyp

Pulls

Pulps

Pulpy

Pulse

Rally

Relax

Relay

Relic

Riled

Ruled

Ruler

Rules

Salad

Salon

Salsa

Salts

Salty

Salve

Salvo

Sells

Silks

Silky

Sills

Silly

Solar

Solid

Solve

Splat

Split

Sulks

Sulky

Sully

Sylph

Tales

Talks

Talon

Tells

Tilde

Tiles

Tills

Tolls

Tulip

Unlit

Valet

Valid

Valor

Value

Valve

Villa

Voles

Volts

Walks

Walls

Waltz

Wells

Wilds

Wiles

Yells

Yelps

Yolks

Zilch

Here are some tips to make the most of this list:

Try to use words with unique letters instead of words with multiples of the same letter (i.e. “Polka” is a better choice compared to “Polls” because more unique letters can give you more insight into possible clues.) Jump around the list to try new combinations and don’t limit yourself to going down the list alphabetically (instead of going through “Pelts,” “Piles,” and “Pills,” jump around and go “Relay,” “Delve,” and “Malts” to open up clues faster.) It’s okay to use words that don’t use all the clues you have uncovered if you are trying to find the missing letter (i.e. you might find “Valve” has a lot of clues, but you may need to use a word such as “Paled” to uncover the remaining letters you need, even though it doesn’t include all of the letters). If a letter is in the wrong place, think about the clues you have uncovered and what words could make sense if all of the clues still hold true.

With these tips, you are closer to solving today’s Wordle without much of an issue!