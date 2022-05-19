All Ankumo Mountain Mokoko Seed Locations in Lost Ark

As the second zone is introduced to new Lost Ark players that pass through Prideholme, Ankumo Mountain wastes very little time introducing new gameplay concepts and expanding upon preexisting mechanics. For example, after Prideholme and Loghill first introduce Mokoko Seeds as a collectible by placing them out in the open and readily available, Ankumo Mountain manages to hide them within the zone’s foliage, requiring a sharper eye and a bit more effort when searching.

Seed one: Inconspicuously behind a wall

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Despite being the first Mokoko Seed that players are likely to pass from the entrance to Ankumo Mountain, this one immediately throws would-be collectors a curveball. Lying in the shade behind the northeast wall to Ankumo’s Old Cathedral Ruins, it is virtually invisible to the player from Lost Ark’s rigid, isometric point of view.

Mokoko hunters would need to run directly along the wall’s edge and wait for an interaction prompt to find this seed organically. To make the process worse, the shimmer that envelops the seed once found hardly does its hiding spot justice.

Seed two: Marching through the marsh

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Venturing a bit further northeast through Ankumo Mountain, players will wander into a murky, lush swamp. Its verdant foliage makes for the perfect hiding spot for small flora like Mokoko Seeds.

This particular seed lies in the undergrowth to the south of a cluster of trees and rocks. Collecting it can be difficult, as hostile Moss Wolves and Giant Skehals roam the area, which will attack the player as they attempt to pick the seed up.

Seed three: Caught in a web

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The good news about this Mokoko Seed is that it takes after those of previous areas, such that it’s lying out in the open in the clearing west of Ankumo Mountain’s vista point, in plain sight from the player’s perspective. The bad news, however, is that this seed is located between three spiders’ nests, where their occupants are hostile to intruders.

Seed four: Biohazard

Screenshot by DoubleXP

A plague has spread through the border watch camp to the north. Should the player brave through the airborne pathogenic fumes emanating from the infected soldiers to the camp’s eastern side, they can find a Mokoko Seed lying in a cloud of green malaise.

Seed five: Putting it all together

Screenshot by DoubleXP

In the clearing to the southwest of the camp, the player can find an oblong, rocky outcrop adorned in ramshackle fortifications and wooden fencing. Sneaking behind this fence by squeezing through a gap to its right, they can find a Mokoko Seed sitting at the foot of this hastily-constructed watchtower.

Locating and collecting this Mokoko Seed combines all of the elements exemplified when finding the first four. Well-hidden while visible to the naked eye, requiring a decent bit of exploration to pinpoint, and patrolled by hostile Wandering Infected, finding this seed can prove a collector worthy of graduating to the more complex Mokoko Seed hiding spots that populate the later game.