All Future of the Franchise player cards in MLB The Show 22
The future is now, in MLB The Show 22.
For the first MLB The Show 22 Featured Program. San Diego Studios highlighted some of the league’s biggest names, including those who could truly call themselves the face of their franchise. Two months after the release of the Faces of the Franchise program, it’s now time for the Future. The Future of the Franchise Featured Program will introduce 30 new, high-overall players to Diamond Dynasty. Each card will feature a highly-touted prospect in his respective franchise.
Thanks to social media, SDS and various partners of the MLB The Show game are already releasing the names of the 30 that will be available in this program. So, who are the bosses? Let’s take a look.
All Future of the Franchise bosses
Much like with the Faces of the Franchise event in April, each team has one player. As mentioned earlier, however, each must be obtained via the time-limited Featured Program in MLB The Show 22.
Here’s a look at the players, sorted by team and league:
American League
Orioles
Gunnar Henderson
Red Sox
Brayan Bello
White Sox
Yoelqui Céspedes
Indians
Coming soon.
Tigers
Jackson Jobe
Astros
Coming soon.
Royals
Nick Pratto
Angels
Coming soon.
Twins
Austin Martin
Yankees
Oswald Peraza
Athletics
Coming soon.
Mariners
Coming soon.
Rays
Josh Lowe
Rangers
Coming soon.
Blue Jays
Orelvis Martinez
National League
And for the National League:
Diamondbacks
Coming soon.
Braves
Coming soon.
Cubs
Coming soon.
Reds
Coming soon.
Rockies
Coming soon.
Dodgers
Coming soon.
Marlins
Coming soon.
Brewers
Coming soon.
Mets
Coming soon.
Phillies
Coming soon.
Pirates
Coming soon.
Padres
Coming soon.
Giants
Coming soon.
Cardinals
Coming soon.
Nationals
Coming soon.
All Future of the Franchise players are slated to be 95 OVR cards. These players will be available as part of the Future of the Franchise Featured Program. This featured program is slated to be released on June 3.