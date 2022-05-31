All Future of the Franchise player cards in MLB The Show 22

For the first MLB The Show 22 Featured Program. San Diego Studios highlighted some of the league’s biggest names, including those who could truly call themselves the face of their franchise. Two months after the release of the Faces of the Franchise program, it’s now time for the Future. The Future of the Franchise Featured Program will introduce 30 new, high-overall players to Diamond Dynasty. Each card will feature a highly-touted prospect in his respective franchise.

Thanks to social media, SDS and various partners of the MLB The Show game are already releasing the names of the 30 that will be available in this program. So, who are the bosses? Let’s take a look.

All Future of the Franchise bosses

Much like with the Faces of the Franchise event in April, each team has one player. As mentioned earlier, however, each must be obtained via the time-limited Featured Program in MLB The Show 22.

Here’s a look at the players, sorted by team and league:

American League

Orioles

Gunnar Henderson

Our new Featured Program, Future of the Franchise arrives this Friday! 🤩

Here are the AL East Future Stars!@MLBGaming will reveal the @BlueJays and @Real_RGS will do the same for Tampa Bay at 3 PM PT.https://t.co/SzbCKCd5Y5 #MLBTheShow pic.twitter.com/CQzXOkDQVL — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) May 30, 2022

Red Sox

Brayan Bello

White Sox

Yoelqui Céspedes

¡El Futuro de la Franquicia! ⭐️

Yoelqui Céspedes tiene un player card en @MLBTheShow. pic.twitter.com/4dMSM2Xxab — MLB Cuba (@mlbcuba) May 31, 2022

Indians

Coming soon.

Tigers

Jackson Jobe

Futures of the Franchise for the AL Central is here! ⭐



Go to @WizEnriquee to learn the @Guardians player.

Nuestros amigos de @MLBCuba harán los honores con el jugador de @LosWhiteSox.#MLBTheShow pic.twitter.com/mN4tb9nwDG — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) May 31, 2022

Astros

Coming soon.

Royals

Nick Pratto

Angels

Coming soon.

Twins

Austin Martin

Yankees

Oswald Peraza

Athletics

Coming soon.

Mariners

Coming soon.

Rays

Josh Lowe

Rangers

Coming soon.

Blue Jays

Orelvis Martinez

The @BlueJays Future Star pick is INF Orelvis Martinez!



Martinez is the No. 31 @MLB prospect according to @MLBPipeline, and No. 2 in Toronto's system!



Obtain him as a part of the Future of the Franchise program, starting this Friday! pic.twitter.com/ytF60kshsJ — MLB Gaming (@MLBGaming) May 30, 2022

National League

And for the National League:

Diamondbacks

Coming soon.

Braves

Coming soon.

Cubs

Coming soon.

Reds

Coming soon.

Rockies

Coming soon.

Dodgers

Coming soon.

Marlins

Coming soon.

Brewers

Coming soon.

Mets

Coming soon.

Phillies

Coming soon.

Pirates

Coming soon.

Padres

Coming soon.

Giants

Coming soon.

Cardinals

Coming soon.

Nationals

Coming soon.

All Future of the Franchise players are slated to be 95 OVR cards. These players will be available as part of the Future of the Franchise Featured Program. This featured program is slated to be released on June 3.